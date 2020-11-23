Local research aims to help curb decreasing mussel population

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - While often unseen, more than 40 species of freshwater mussels call the Mississippi River and its marshes home, but there's a problem, the mussel population world-wide is shrinking.

Fish Biologist at the La Crosse Fish Health Center (part of U.S.F.W.S) Eric Leis said freshwater mussels play a large roll in our local ecosystem. "More than 70% are considered threatened, endangered or extinct and they're really important because they're filter feeders, so they filter out things like pollutants, bacteria and viruses from the water," said Leis.

Leis and a small team of regional experts are exploring why the population is taking a hit.

"Since mussel populations are declining, we're really looking for reasons for that and so there is some thought that there are certain pollutants that are involved in the declining mussel populations," said Leis.

Their study is in the very early stages of data collection. They're working on sampling mussels from the area to determine what kind of viruses or pollutants could harm the mussel. This is a relatively new field of study, and Lies and his team are some of the only researchers on this topic.

"I think if we could start to understand why these mortality events are happening, the factors that are involved, and also understand the role of disease in these mortality events we can try and prevent them from happening," said Leis.

The team is already getting world-wide attention. They've been receiving research questions and even mussel samples from places like Oregon, Virginia and even Spain. All places looking to restore their mussel population as well.