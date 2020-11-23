Looking back on 33 years of WXOW Weather

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW) - For 50 years WXOW News 19 has provided your daily dose of local news, but actually only 33 of those years has consisted of a weather team. That team was started by no other than Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden.

"I started out in the Stone-age of broadcast meteorologist," said Breeden. "I happened to come in and they said, 'What do you need?' and I said this is what we need and we set up the weather department."

The Upper Midwest sees it all, from blizzards to heat waves, tornadoes and even tropical systems. The Stormtracker 19 weather team has been there to cover it all.

Breeden said there were many events over the last 33 years he'll remember forever, and you likely will as well.

The year of 2007 was incredibly wet with record snow and major flooding.

"Late February to early March we had record breaking 7 day snowfall of over 27 inches," said Breeden. "Everybody will remember the flood of 2007. 7 people died, bridges washed out, rescues were documented in the area."

Flooding has been a big trend in the Coulee Region in recent years. A few of our smaller communities, like Chaseburg and Coon Valley found themselves under water in the summer of 2018.

Probably one of the most memorable events for La Crosse residents was the tornado outbreak in May of 2011. Former WXOW Daybreak Meteorologist Alex Kirchner says that day will stick with him forever.

"There was a pretty good set up for severe weather for tornadoes, so we were on edge," said Kirchner. "

6 tornadoes touched down that day in the area, including an EF-2 tornado passing right by WXOW and eventually making its way to La Crosse's south side.

"As this storm, this tornadic storm kept getting closer and closer and closer to us we thought 'oh this is taking a line towards La Crosse' so that's not what you want to see," said Kirchner.

With peak winds of 120 mph the tornado left many in La Crosse with a pretty big mess, but no one was injured.

One of the biggest changes in broadcast meteorology over Dan's career has been the huge advancement in both technology and communication.

"One and two day forecasts I think are just heads and tails better than when I first started," said Breeden. “As the weather computers have advanced and as our weather knowledge has advanced the tools that we’ve used to instant diagnose weather situations and severe weather have gotten so much better.”

The way we relay that information is nearly instantaneous thanks to products like the Stormtracker 19 Weather App.

As the science of meteorology and the world continue to evolve, Dan says the need for a meteorologist will continue to be a crucial part of the news operation.

"There is not a single person in our viewing audience that doesn't care what the weather is going to be like," said Breeden. "For a news station to not produce weather I think that would be a shame and would be a travesty."