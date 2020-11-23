More families skipping the holidays this year

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- Coronavirus surging across the nation as we head into the holidays. Health officials warning against gatherings large and small, some families opting to skip the holidays all together this year.

A recent Travelocity survey finds 60% of Americans will not be traveling to visit friends or family over the holidays. Many opting for a leisure vacation instead.

"We really see this as a trend that's continuing from the summer. As families in particular are looking for ways to kind of disconnect and recharge from the hectic schedule of work from home and learn from home with other ways to travel this year, and maybe that means skipping going home," said Melissa Dohmen, Sr. Manager, Travelocity.

In a statement emailed to News 19, the President at Travel Leaders in La Crosse confirmed that they've had few people are booking holiday travel this year.

"We are booking travel but have very few requests for the holidays. Most of the travel that we are booking at this time for leisure travelers is limited by the destinations that they are allowed to visit due to the pandemic…And is for travel in 20-21. The difficulty that we face booking any of our clients at this time is that the protocols for travel are changing…"said Rebecca Naugler, President, Travel Leaders.

La Crosse Regional expects to see a lot of travelers ahead of Thanksgiving, despite CDC warnings against it.

"It's going to be busier, we definitely expect that, and because of that we definitely don't want people showing up 15 minutes before their flight trying to get on a plane," said Ian Turner, Airport Director, La Crosse Regional Airport.

The TSA now urging people who do decide to travel over the holidays to sign up for their pre-check service.

"TSA Precheck is a great program especially for the idea of social distancing and some of that PPE stuff. It reduces the amount of interactions between passengers and tsa personnel," said Turner.

The application for TSA Precheck costs $85, and requires a background checks. It could take several weeks to be approved.