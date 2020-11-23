New this week: ‘Saved by the Bell,’ Miley Cyrus & McCarthy

This week’s new entertainment releases includes new music from Miley Cyrus and Smashing Pumpkins, and a live experience from Dua Lipa. Kaley Cuoco of “The Big Bang Theory” returns in “The Flight Attendant,” playing an air hostess with a drinking problem whose looney attempts to cover up her part in a death place her in the crosshairs of the FBI. Peacock has a sequel to “Saved by the Bell” which brings brings back members of the original cast — Elizabeth Berkeley, Mario Lopez and Mark-Paul Gosselaar. And “Superintelligence” stars Melissa McCarthy as a woman tasked with saving the world by an artificial-intelligence supercomputer.