Quiet today as a wintry mess sets up for Tuesday

Stacked high-pressure systems from Canada to the central US will allow for calm and quiet conditions today. Expect plenty of sunshine with calm winds as highs climb to the upper 30s. This quiet weather doesn’t stick around for long.

Starting snowfall

After midnight, a low pressure system will edge a warm front near the region. As moisture builds along the front, it will run into cooler air and start snowfall in our region.

The morning commute will be affected by wet, slushy, and heavy snowfall. You WILL need extra time to travel all day. Snowfall will continue through at least the lunch hour. Accumulations are hard to pin but a range of 1” to 3” is likely for most. Localized heavy snow, especially north of I-90 could total more than 4 inches.

Transition

Into the afternoon, the warm front will push northeast. This will work in warmer air and transition snow to rainfall. Cold rainfall will continue through the evening commute with the slushy, wet, and slick roads. So again, you will want to plan for extra time to travel.

Ending off

Into Wednesday morning, light rainfall will continue. If temperatures are able to cool enough, a wintry mix is possible. This could create slick road conditions for the Wednesday morning commute, again.

Then light, isolated rainfall continues Wednesday with highs climbing to the 40s.

Thanksgiving Holiday

Finally, it will quiet down for the holiday! Plenty of sunshine takes over for turkey day with highs in the upper 40s. This pattern will stick around for much of the holiday weekend.

Have a great day!

- Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett