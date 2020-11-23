Rotary Interact Clubs fundraise to fight hunger

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A fundraising effort that’s adapted to the times pays off kids for the Hunger Task Force.

Members of Rotary Interact Clubs at La Crosse Central and Logan as well as Aquinas, Onalaska, Holmen, West Salem and Caledonia collaborated on a drive-through raffle to replace their annual iFeed event.

"This year we obviously couldn't do that just because given the circumstances, it was really hard to do some sort of packing team and stuff like that, so we couldn't do the normal event given the pandemic. We really wanted to help out the community and do that in a way that was really safe," said Onalaska Interact Vice President Isaac Killilea.

Today the clubs shared more than $5,000 to benefit the Hunger Task Force.

Executive Director Shelley Fortner said, "This year especially we're going to see people in more need. It's not just the chronically low income but folks like you and me who are going to be struggling this season. So, this is the perfect time to get this check, and we just want to thank them for their support."

The drive-through raffle event raised more than $6,400 total. It will also benefit more localized food shelves in Holmen and Caledonia.

For their continued fundraising efforts, Interact clubs were named this year's Outstanding Youth in Philanthropy by the Association of Fundraising Professionals Upper Mississippi Valley Chapter.