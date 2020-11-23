Suspect arrested in fatal stabbings at California church

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Police say a suspect has been arrested in connection with the fatal stabbings of two people and the wounding of others at a California church that was being used as a homeless shelter. The San Jose Police Department announced the arrest in a Twitter post early Monday and said details would be released later. The stabbings happened Sunday night at Grace Baptist Church in San Jose. Police said earlier that no services were taking place but that people had been brought inside the church to get them out of the cold. Authorities have not said how many people were wounded.