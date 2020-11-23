Tourists few, NY gift shops struggle but don’t lose (heart)

NEW YORK (AP) — In souvenir shops from Times Square to the World Trade Center, shelves full of T-shirts and trinkets still love New York, as the slogan goes. But the proprietors wonder when their customers will, again. The coronavirus has altered many aspects of life and business in the United States’ biggest city, and the pandemic is taking a major toll on the gifts-and-luggage stores that dot tourist-friendly areas. After setting records year after year since 2010, travel to New York has plummeted during the pandemic.