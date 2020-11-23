Skip to Content

GM to recall 7M vehicles globally to replace Takata air bags

Updated
Last updated today at 10:26 am
10:24 am National news from the Associated PressTop Stories

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors will recall about 7 million big pickup trucks and SUVs worldwide to replace potentially dangerous Takata air bag inflators.

The move came Monday after the U.S. government told the automaker it had to recall 6 million of the vehicles in the U.S.

The recall will cost the automaker an estimated $1.2 billion.

GM says it will not fight the recall. The company had petitioned the agency four times starting in 2016 to avoid a recall, contending the inflators are safe.

Takata used ammonium nitrate to create a small explosion to fill air bags in a crash. But the chemical can deteriorate and explode with too much force, blowing apart a metal canister and spewing shrapnel.

Twenty-seven people have been killed worldwide by the exploding inflators.

The recall covers GM full-size pickup trucks and SUVs from the 2007 through 2014 model years, including the Chevrolet Silverado 1500, 2500 and 3500 pickups. The Silverado is GM’s top-selling vehicle and the second-best selling vehicle in the U.S. Also covered are the Chevrolet Suburban, Tahoe and Avalanche, the Cadillac Escalade, GMC Sierra 1500, 2500 and 3500, and the GMC Yukon.

Kevin Millard

Kevin Millard-Social Media Digital Content Manager for WXOW.

Related Articles

Skip to content