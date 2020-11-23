UW-L, Viterbo suspend athletics due to COVID

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The University of Wisconsin-La Crosse and Viterbo University announced Monday the suspension of all athletic programs due to the recent surge in COVID cases.

Both institutions cited recommendations from the Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative to cancel athletic related activities.

For UW-La Crosse, they've decided to suspend activities for the rest of the fall semester.

Viterbo's suspension is in effect until December 27. It includes team practices, training, and competitons according to the university's website.

Athletic Director Barry Fried said in a statement on the site, "While this decision was not made lightly, the safety of all students and staff has to and will be our top priority."

They join Western Techincal College in the suspension of athletic activities.