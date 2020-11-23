Virus Today: 3rd vaccine shows promise, death toll soars

Pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca says late-stage trials showed its vaccine was up to 90% effective as it becomes the third major drug company to report late-stage results for a potential coronavirus vaccine. The vaccine doesn’t have to be stored at ultra-cold temperatures, giving public health officials hope they may soon have access to a vaccine that is cheaper and easier to distribute than some of its rivals. There have been close to 1.4 million confirmed COVID-19 deaths globally, and the U.S. has seen the most by far: almost 257,000.