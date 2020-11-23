Walz: follow COVID mitigation efforts

St. Paul, MN (WXOW) Minnesota Governor Tim Walz saying the last week has been tough.

The COVID numbers are unrelenting and hospitalizations are record setting.

Doctors, nurses, staff and first responders are doing all they can says the governor.

Now, they need help from residents to continue practicing their mitigation efforts.

Walz is also urging residents to download a free app for their smartphones. It will notify users if someone who's been near them later tests positive for the coronavirus.

The app also allows them to warn others anonymously if they test positive themselves.