Walz to announce technology to help spread slow of COVID-19

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Gov. Tim Walz plans to unveil new technology designed to help slow the spread of COVID-19, which has been surging in the state this month. Minnesota currently ranks sixth in the country for new COVID-19 cases per capita. One in every 120 people in Minnesota tested positive in the past week. State health officials reported more than 7,200 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, and an additional 40 deaths. Walz will announce the new technology alongside Minnesota IT Services Commissioner Tarek Tomes and Minnesota Department of Health Infectious Disease Director Kris Ehresmann.