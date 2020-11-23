Western cancels winter and spring sports seasons

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Western Technical College announced Monday that they're canceling their winter and spring sports seasons.

The move cancels both men's and women's basketball and baseball.

“While we are certainly disappointed with the news, the health and well-being of our student-athletes and staff must remain a top priority,” said Ryan Monroe, Athletic Director at Western in a statement. “Throughout this difficult time, the Athletics Department is here to support our student athletes and coaches.