Wintry mix moves into region

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A moisture-filled wintry storm is coming together to the west and southwest. A band of snow will swing into the southern parts of the viewing area overnight and spread northward reaching the I-90 corridor at about 8 am or so. Roads will be slippery for the morning commute.

Heavier and wet snow will fall and then change to rain for the afternoon, though the snow will last a bit longer to the north of I-90. A burst of 1” to 4” with isolated heavier amounts are possible, the heaviest from I-90 south and in the higher elevations. Valley areas will see the least.

Winter Weather Advisory…

A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect from 10 PM this evening until Noon on Tuesday. Please exercise caution through this period if you encounter snowy or icy conditions.

It is recommended that you plan for extra time to reach your destination if you have to travel. Make sure you pack an emergency kit for your vehicle.

