Wisconsin Update: Six new deaths in the state including one in La Crosse County from COVID-19

MADISON (WKOW/WXOW) -- There were six new deaths due to COVID-19 in the past day and 107 people were newly-hospitalized, according to the latest numbers from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

One of the deaths was a La Crosse County resident according to the Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative.

There have been 3,095 positive COVID-19 tests since yesterday in Wisconsin and 9,196 negative cases.

As of Sunday afternoon, 1,988 COVID-19 patients were being treated in Wisconsin hospitals, down 2 from the day prior. That is the fifth daily drop in a row from a high of 2,277.

Of those, 428 are in the ICU, down 9 from the day before, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association.

(CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL DHS DASHBOARD)

The Department of Health Services dashboard shows the seven-day average of both positive tests by day and test by person. (CHART)

The six deaths have kept the total of those killed by the disease in Wisconsin to 3,011 people (0.8 percent of positive cases).

Of all positive cases reported since the pandemic began, 280,358 or 78.4 percent, are considered recovered.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said that 102 people, a decrease of seven since yesterday, are hospitalized in the Western region of the state, which is comprised of Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Vernon, and Crawford counties. 20 of the cases are in intensive care or one more than yesterday.

La Crosse County saw 61 new cases on Monday. Here's how those cases in the county broke down demographically:

0-9 - 3

10-19 - 4

20-29 - 17

30-39 - 7

40-49 - 6

50-59 - 12

60-69 - 6

70-79 - 4

80-89 - 0

90+ - 2

DHS now has a county-level dashboard to assess the COVID-19 activity level in counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition regions that measure what DHS calls the burden in each county. View the dashboard HERE.

Here is a look at the regional numbers from the DHS update:

County Cases Deaths 7-Day Avg. Buffalo 733 (+18) 4 21.43 Crawford 837 (+22) 6 (+1) 21.43 Grant 3,238 (+35) 58 (+1) 43.57 Jackson 1,584 (+11) 4 46 La Crosse 7,401 (+61) 33 (+1) 136 Monroe 2,328 (+24) 11 52.71 Trempealeau 2,201 (+26) 12 65.14 Vernon 1,001 (+8) 7 20.86 7-Day Average is per 100,000 people. Figures compiled by the WI Dept. of Health Services

Find additional COVID-19 coverage here.