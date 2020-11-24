Ashley Furniture Donates $150,000 to Local School Districts to Support Robotics Education

ARCADIA, Wis.(WXOW)- Ashley Furniture Industries, Inc. awarded $130,000 to robotics instruction throughout all grade levels in Mississippi, North Carolina and Wisconsin. Additionally, they awarded $20,000 to Schuylkill Valley School District, in Leesport, Pennsylvania.

The grants that were awarded helped to either start or build upon the VEX Robotics offerings within the schools. The funds were distributed based on each schools strategy for incorporating the robotics program in their schools.

The funds from Ashley were able to purchase VEX Robotics equipment and expand age appropriate STEM programs within the schools. Vex Robotics is a leader in competitive robotics products and also produces classroom curriculum for students of all learning abilities.

Amanda Wood, Engineering Instructor, Pontotoc County School District remarked on the benefits of the donation stating.

“Our students will benefit greatly from this donation of VEX Robotics Kits from Ashley Furniture.When students are introduced

to robotics at an early age, it piques their interest in STEM related careers which can close gender and socioeconomic gaps in these fields. Robotics promotes 21st century skills such as communication,collaboration, creativity, and critical thinking which will ensure our students' success inside and outside of the classroom."

Ron Wanek,Founder and Chairman, Ashley Furniture Industries, Inc. commented also on the benefits of the program.

“This program is a great way for young students to learn career-readiness skills.

We continue to support STEM education to

inspire the next generation of skilled workers and help secure our country’s position as a world-leader in technology and advanced manufacturing.”

Overall the program and grants were able to help multiple schools and school districts. Those schools and school districts include:

Alma Area Schools (WI)

• School District of Alma Center-HumbirdMerrillan (WI)

• School District of Arcadia (WI)

• School District of Black River Falls (WI)

• Cochrane-Fountain City School District

(WI)

• School District of Eleva-Strum School

(WI)

• Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau School

District (WI)

• Holy Family Catholic School (WI)

• Melrose-Mindoro Area School District

(WI)

• Pepin Area Schools (WI)

• Westby Area School District (WI)

• Whitehall School District (WI)

• Davie County School District (NC)

• Blue Mountain Schools (MS)

• Pontotoc County School District (MS)