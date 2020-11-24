Blair-Taylor Hoops looks to continue their success from a year ago

BLAIR-TAYLOR, WIS. (WXOW) - Blair-Taylor is back in the gym as the Wildcats try to build off an impressive season a year ago.

Last year, the Wildcats were a game away from making it to state as they finished with a 24-2 record.

They lost a couple of key players, but bring back a lot of upperclassmen from a year ago and head coach, Randy Storlie thinks they have the pieces to win a lot of games again this season.

"Right now we got six seniors who will be out. Four of them will definitely be starters, three are captains. They've played with me since they were freshmen. We're gonna be senior-dominated. We have experienced this year and of course, that will probably help us out with this type of season," said coach Storlie.

Star player and senior, Matthew Waldera has a strong message for the rest of the Dairyland conference.

"Just one last rodeo I guess. Last go around, we want to go all the way to the championship if we can. We're coming. We're gonna come out swinging 100 percent so I guess everybody should be ready," said Waldera.

Blair Taylor's first game will be Saturday, December 5th and they will host Loyal.