Bond denied in fatal attack at Nebraska fast food restaurant

PAPILLION, Neb. (AP) — A 23-year-old man charged with fatally shooting two employees at a Nebraska fast food restaurant and wounding two others has been denied bond. Roberto Carlos Silva Jr. made his first court appearance Tuesday in Saturday’s attack at a Sonic Drive-in restaurant in the Omaha suburb of Bellevue. The Omaha man has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, four gun charges and arson for setting fire to a U-Haul truck he drove to the restaurant. Sarpy County public defender Tom Strigenz said he couldn’t immediately comment on the case after his office was appointed to represent Silva.