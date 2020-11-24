BTS, Megan Thee Stallion, Dua Lipa react to Grammy noms

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Megan Thee Stallion, BTS and Dua Lipa are some of the music artists sharing reactions after learning about their Grammy nominations. Stallion sat in disbelief during a livestream after the Recording Academy president and CEO Harvey Mason Jr. told the Houston-based rapper about her nomination. Lipa became teary eyed after Mason gave her the news, saying “You’re joking.” Other performers took to social media to give their reactions including BTS, Jhené Aiko and Ingrid Andress. Billy Ray Cyrus congratulated his daughter Noah Cyrus through a post on Instagram for garnering a nomination for best new artist.