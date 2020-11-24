Home for the holidays: College student travel safety tips

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - If your college student is coming home for the holidays, local health professionals ask them to self-quarantine for 14 days before coming home.

If students cannot quarantine for whatever reason, doctors said every little bit of participating in CDC COVID-19 safety protocols help.

Ben Dilger, a Family Physician at Mayo Clinic Health System, recommends that college students wash their clothes as soon as they get to their relatives' house and wear a mask. Dilger also mentioned that college students should practice good hygiene like washing their hands and even bringing their own utensils when eating.

"During this time, it is important for us to exercise patience. This pandemic isn't going to go away overnight. I think there is a very high likelihood things are going to get worst over the holidays," Dilger said. "The more we can do help prevent the spread over the holidays, the better chance of beating this virus."

Dilger said if students who previously had COVID and are healed, they may have some immunity, but they still need to follow safety protocols.

