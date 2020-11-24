Community Thanksgiving dinners adapt to pandemic

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Community Thanksgiving dinners in La Crosse, Onalaska and Holmen adapted to a pickup and delivery style during the COVID-19 pandemic.

100 La Crosse families received un-cooked turkey dinners delivered to their doorsteps as a part of "Everyone Needs A Helping Hand".

It is Delania Heller's fifth year holding the annual event.

The meal preparation looked different this year. Heller limited the number of volunteers allowed to help pack and deliver the meals from the La Crosse American Legion.

Volunteers boxed up turkey, buns, and stuffing along with other items spread out 10-feet-apart from one another.

"Especially this year with everybody being at home," Heller said. "It's so important to them to be able to have the means to cook their own Thanksgiving meal. Especially for families that do not and cannot afford it."

The Onalaska Holmen Community Thanksgiving Dinner Committee is preparing to cook and deliver over 800 meals on Thursday.

Instead of a large gathering, people can pickup a cooked turkey dinner at the Onalaska American Legion from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday. People can also request a meal delivery.

"It has just been a difficult year," Board member Lori Robbe said. "We have some people who are really struggling. There has been job losses and even if people didn't lose their jobs they were laid off for a period of time or were unable to work and so there's just not necessarily a family budget that was maybe there before and so this is an opportunity to kind of close that gap."

Robbe said they need more volunteers to help drive and deliver the meals. People can help by signing up on their website.

If people want to request a free meal they should call 608-304-3273.