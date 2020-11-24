DNR: Opening weekend deer harvest up 2.3% from 2019

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin wildlife officials say hunters killed slightly more deer during the opening weekend of the state’s traditional nine-day season than last year. The Department of Natural Resources released data Tuesday that shows hunters killed 95,257 deer Saturday and Sunday, up about 2.3% from 93,155 during opening weekend in 2019. Hunters took 49,025 bucks, up about 1.6% from 48,252 last year. The DNR sold 559,591 gun licenses as of midnight Monday, down 1.1% from the same time last year.