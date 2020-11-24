Enbridge sues Michigan over oil pipeline shutdown order

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — Enbridge is fighting an order to shut down its oil pipeline that crosses the waterway connecting Lake Huron and Lake Michigan. The Canadian company filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday against Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who demanded earlier this month that Line 5 be closed within 180 days. Enbridge says the only agency with authority to regulate Line 5 is the U.S. Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration. Whitmer based her order on revocation of an easement granted by the state in 1953 to run the pipeline across state land at the bottom of the Straits of Mackinac.