Greece strike to disrupt public transport

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Airlines are rescheduling or cancelling flights to, from and within Greece this week as air traffic controllers join a nationwide public sector strike on Thursday. The strike is to disrupt public transport, including ferry services between the islands and the mainland. The civil servants’ union called the labor action on a variety of demands, including the increase of coronavirus-related protective measures in workplaces and in schools, mass hirings for the health and public transport sectors, and salary increases for civil servants. Public transport workers are also calling for workers to be allowed to undergo tests for COVID-19 at their companies’ expense.