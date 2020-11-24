Green Bay man sentenced to 18 years for death of infant son

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — A Green Bay man has been sentenced to 18 years in prison in the death of his 23-day-old son. Jeremiah Thomas pleaded no contest in September to a reduced charge of reckless homicide. Police say rescue crews found the child unresponsive in Thomas’ west-side apartment in January 2018. The child suffered skull fractures, broken ribs and broken legs. WLUK-TV reported that Thomas apologized before Judge John Zakowski handed down the sentence on Monday. The judge said Thomas did not have a criminal record before the killing and he took responsibility for his actions but that was outweighed by the seriousness of the case.