‘Having a blast’: No. 15 Cyclones thriving in trying times

With the COVID-19 pandemic causes problems across college football, this would seem to be the kind of season that would test a player’s love of the game. Iowa State tight end Chase Allen doesn’t see it that way. Allen told reporters he’s having a blast this year. The 15th-ranked Cyclones are in first place in the Big 12. They play at No. 20 Texas on Friday with a chance to lock up a spot in the conference championship game for the first time.