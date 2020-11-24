Holiday book drive benefitting ‘For Goodness’ Sake’

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The La Crosse County Health Department and Barnes & Noble La Crosse are continuing their tradition of teaming up for the holidays to help those in need.

If you're searching for an opportunity to give this holiday season, look no further. This book drive has been a tradition for years, and ultimately helps the Health Department's 'For Goodness' Sake' project. Project Coordinator Lindsey Schwarz-Nichols said that the partnership has been going on for about 10 years now and thousands of books have been donated.

"They donate them to us and we're able to use those books to help fill the unmet needs of people that were referred to our program," said Schwarz-Nichols.

Barnes & Noble La Crosse Store Manager John Hoppe says there is just something special about a book that makes it the perfect gift. "Books help people get through difficult times. They take you on an adventure. You're not in La Crosse anymore when you're reading a book," said Hoppe.

The book drive benefits individuals and even entire families in our community.

"We're collecting for all ages, so if you have a favorite title that you would like to share with your neighbor, give us a call," said Hoppe.

All books must be purchased through Barnes & Noble and donating is easy. Either shop in person or you can simply call the store and pay for a book over the phone. Whether it's $5 or $20, anything helps.

The goal is to reach over 1200 books this year.

The drive goes from now until the week before Christmas. The Health Department hopes to have the gifts out to the families by the actual Christmas holiday.