John Boyega isn’t going to ‘take the money and shush’

NEW YORK (AP) — John Boyega has made it clear this year that he isn’t going to bite his tongue. In July, he gave a fiery, impassioned speech at a London protest after George Floyd’s death. In September, Boyega severed ties with the London cosmetics brand Jo Malone after the company reshot a video he had made that touched on his childhood neighborhood and Nigerian heritage. And in a GQ interview in September, Boyega criticized the makers of “Star Wars” for its uncertain handling of his character, Finn. In an interview with the AP, Boyega said he won’t take the money and shush. He stars in the upcoming Steve McQueen film “Red, White and Blue.”