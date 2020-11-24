Kurt Russell, Goldie Hawn and Chris Columbus save Christmas

Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn have never felt the pressure to use their unmatched chemistry for the big screen time and time again. Since 1987’s “Overboard,” they’ve turned down hundreds of opportunities to co-star with one another until now. The two have reunited for “The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two,” playing another famous couple: Mr. and Mrs. Claus. Russell is reprising the superhero Santa meets Elvis character he played in the first film from 2018. “Home Alone” director Chris Columbus, who produced the first,” signed on to direct. He says this is his “love letter” to Christmas. The film hits Netflix on Wednesday.