La Crosse Police Department release traffic route for Rotary Lights

LA CROSSE,Wis.(WXOW)- This Friday marks the start of the annual Rotary Lights display in downtown La Crosse.

This year marks the 26th year that the lights have brought joy to the community and have brought the holiday spirit to Riverside park. While the experience may not be similar to previous years, cars can still drive through the display.

This year cars wishing to visit the lights will travel south on 2nd Street to Vine St. From Vine St., cars will turn right and then be routed on the one- way traffic path into the light display. Once done viewing the lights, cars will exit the route via State St.

If you prefer not to drive through the lights, you can always walk through the display. Downtown parking ramps are free after 6 pm during the week and free all day on the weekends. Additionally, patrons are encouraged to wear a mask or face covering if walking through the display.

Rotary Lights opens Friday at 5pm in Riverside Park with a fireworks display occurring later in the evening. Carriage rides through the park will also be available with slight modifications. Additionally, this year Santa will be walking through the display and waving to visitors. Returning again this year will be the nativity scenes,helicopter rides over the lights, Santa's reindeer, the ice skating rink, and free smores.

Lastly this year will offer a few new additions including a sleigh for photos, heated bathrooms, and a hologram display.

Rotary Lights runs November 27th through December 31. The with the display opens at 5 pm and runs until when the last car goes through. However, on Christmas Eve and Christmas day the display is open 5pm to 9pm and on New Year's Eve from 5pm to 1am. For further information visit the Rotary Lights website.