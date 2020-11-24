La Crosse wards participate in post-election audit

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Election workers counted ballots at City Hall for the post-election equipment audit.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission randomly selected random wards throughout the state that were required by law to participate.

Two La Crosse wards were selected out of 184 Wisconsin wards.

Election workers counted the ballots by hand and compared the numbers with the DS200 voting machine results from election night to verify the election process.

"This is not election day [and] this is not a recount where you look for voter intent," La Crosse City Clerk Teri Lehrke said. "This is an audit of how the machine would've counted it."

Lehrke estimated it would take four hours for the election workers to get through the audit. They reviewed four contests that were on the ballot--including the presidential election.