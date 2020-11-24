Meet the turkeys up for a Presidential pardon

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WPTA21) – President Donald Trump is set to continue a time-honored tradition of pardoning a turkey ahead of Thanksgiving.

This year, two toms from a 6th generation farmer in Walcott, Iowa will take part in the presidential turkey pardoning ceremony Tuesday afternoon.

“Corn” is a 42-pound turkey. The White House says his favorite snack is sweet corn (how appropriate!) and his favorite sport is college football.

“Cob” weighs in at 41 pounds, enjoys pickleball and loves a good puzzle, so says The White House.

You can have a say on which bird President Trump will pardon this year.

Click here to choose.

Don’t worry! Even though one Turkey won’t go home with a pardon, “Corn” and “Cob” will spend the rest of their days on the campus of Iowa State University.

Last year, “Bread” and “Butter” were on the chopping block. After the votes were tallied, “Butter” eked out a win.

American Presidents have received turkeys as gifts as early as the 1870s.

During the 1940s, farmers sent birds to the White House to promote the poultry industry.

President George H. W. Bush was the first to formally grant the bird a Presidential pardon, taking a cue from the animal rights activists picketing nearby.

You can watch the turkey pardoning ceremony live on the ABC21 Facebook page at 2 p.m. here.