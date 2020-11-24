More than $16K raised for La Crescent fire victims

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW) - An update on the fundraising efforts for residents of a La Crescent apartment building who lost their home in a fire earlier this month.

As of Tuesday, the Applewood Apartment Benefit has received just over $16,000 in the past two weeks.

The November 9 fire destroyed the eight-unit complex. No one was hurt in the fire, but the ten residents need a new place to stay.

The money raised will go towards helping the residents with basic assistance.

Anyone still wanting to donate can send or drop off a check at the La Crescent City hall made out to the Applewood Apartment Benefit.