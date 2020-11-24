Local McDonald’s offered free meal to first responders today

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Courtesy Corporation McDonald's showed appreciation to first responders with a free combo meal on Tuesday at select McDonald's restaurants.

Individuals who serve as police officers, EMTs, military personnel, or firefighters were eligible. The only requirement was to show a badge, I.D., or uniform.

Kristina Schoh with Courtesy Corporation McDonald's said Courtesy Corporation McDonald's has been doing this for several years.

"We started this five years ago where we felt it was pertinent to thank these remarkable individuals during Thanksgiving week, and that is why we call it Thankful Tuesday," Schoh said. "We are better together, these wonderful individuals are in the community supporting us, taking care of us, and it's the least we can do to provide them with a warm meal and a warm smile and thank them for all that they do every day."

Courtesy Corporation McDonald's is a family-owned business headquartered in Onalaska that owns and operates 63 McDonald's restaurants in Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Iowa.