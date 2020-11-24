Playful book about The Beatles wins major nonfiction prize

LONDON (AP) — A book that looks at The Beatles from a playful kaleidoscope of angles has won Britain’s leading nonfiction literary award. Craig Brown’s “One Two Three Four: The Beatles in Time” was named winner of the 50,000-pound ($66,000) Baillie Gifford Prize at a virtual ceremony in London. Brown’s “composite biography” juxtaposes the stories of John, Paul, George and Ringo with relatives, partners, artists, imitators, hangers-on and others drawn into their orbit. Chair of the judges Martha Kearney said Brown’s book was “a shaft of light piercing the deep gloom of 2020.” The award recognizes English-language books in current affairs, history, politics, science, sport, travel, biography, autobiography and the arts.