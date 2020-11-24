Prosecutor: Unemployment claim made in Scott Peterson’s name

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A California prosecutor says someone has filed an unemployment claim in the name of convicted murderer Scott Peterson. Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert said it is one of at least 35,000 unemployment claims made on behalf of prison inmates between March and August. Schubert said the state has paid out at least $140 million in benefits. At least 158 claims have been filed for 133 inmates on death row. Schubert called it perhaps the biggest fraud of taxpayer dollars in California history. Prosecutors say the scam involves people outside of prison filing claims on behalf of the inmates.