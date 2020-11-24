Slippery roads this evening, then improving

Storm swings through…

The latest version of a winter storm is moving through this evening. The snow, and wintry mix will come to an end early this evening. Roads will be improving in most areas as temperatures will slowly rise, but many folks, especially in the higher elevations, have seen enough snow to keep roads dicey this evening or longer.

Snow amounts…

Heavier and wet snow amounts ranged from 1 inch to 4 or 5 in the higher terrain. Valley locations saw the lesser snow totals and some rain, too. Total precipitation reached up to more than 0.5” in mast areas.

Winter Weather Advisory…

A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect until 8 PM this evening. Please exercise caution through this period if you encounter snowy or icy conditions.

Drier weather settles in…

Cloudy skies will stick around for tomorrow, but temperatures will be seasonal. Sunshine returns for Thursday through Saturday. Enjoy a very pleasant Thanksgiving day with warmer highs in the middle to upper 40s.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great evening! -Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden