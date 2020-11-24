Slushy roads with snow to rain transition today

Out the door, snow continues to spread from the south to the north. Snow will deteriorate road conditions quickly so plan for extra time on the roads all day.

Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until noon today. The advisory is for La Crosse, Vernon, Monroe, Jackson, Crawford, Richland [WI], Allamakee, Winneshiek [IA], Fillmore, Houston, and Winona [MN] counties. This is where the morning commute will be the most impacted by 1 to 4 inches of snowfall. Take your time on the roads.

Through lunch

This line of snowfall will be very temperature-dependent. Currently, there is good moisture flow into this system to bring precipitation. So, if temperatures stay below freezing, precipitation will stay snowfall. But as soon as temperatures warm, rainfall could become heavy.

Valley regions will experience much less snow compared to those on top of the ridge tops. This is also due to the temperature change that will occur. La Crosse is just one example of where this happens. La Crosse may only receive 1-2 inches while up the ridge top 4 inches is possible.

Transition

By the mid-afternoon, most will make the transition to rainfall as warmer air into the region. Yet, a wintry mix could linger for portions north of I-90 into the evening commute.

Rainfall could be heavy in portions of the Coulee Region as the system exits. This will lead to a loss of significant snowmelt!

Isolated rain

Then from sunset through lunchtime on Wednesday, isolated showers will be possible. Little accumulation will be expected after sunset today. Through this period and into Thanksgiving more cloudy skies will dominate. Highs will then be limited to the low 40s until sunshine returns.

Thanksgiving Weekend

Much more quiet weather will be around into our holiday weekend with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will bring in warmer than average temperatures in the upper 40s. Enjoy the weather!

Have a great day!

- Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett

It is recommended that you plan for extra time to reach your destination if you have to travel. Make sure you pack an emergency kit for your vehicle.

