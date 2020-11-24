Spain’s mortuary workers endure the daily march of death

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Marina Gómez and her fellow mortuary workers form part of Spain’s rarely seen front line in the fight against COVID-19. Spain successfully brought the daily death count down from over 900 in March to single digits by July. Now, however, Spain has seen a steady uptick that has brought virus deaths back to over 200 a day this month. With that relapse, mortuary workers have returned to making the rounds of hospitals, nursing homes and other facilities. Like doctors and nurses, they are part of a group of essential workers who see and touch the daily march of death amid the worst public health crisis in over a century.