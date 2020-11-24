The La Crosse Thanksgiving Dinner moves to home deliveries and curbside pick-up

LA CROSSE, Wis. - (WXOW) - This year the La Crosse Thanksgiving dinner is going to look different than it has in the previous ones.

They didn't even know if they were going to be able to have the dinner in the first place even though they had always planned on it.

"It wasn't until a couple weeks ago that we decided to move forward on this," said Ruth McQuiston-Keil, LCTD Planning Committee Chair and Board Member. "We had updated recommendations from the collaborative partners and the La Crosse County Health Department."

Those recommendations stated that they could go ahead with the dinner as long as they had all of their safety precautions in place. After they were given the go-ahead, they next worked extensively on those safety precautions.

Masks and gloves are required for everyone, there will be multiple hand sanitizing stations, and there will be fewer volunteers inside than they have had in previous years. There will also be temperature checks done.

They won't be able to have in-house dining so this year the dinners will be home deliveries or curbside pick-up.

McQuiston-Keil said they will have around 50 volunteers inside working to make the dinner. Everyone will be spread out and a certain distance away from each other rather than working side-by-side.

They are planning to feed 3,000 people so although the volunteers will be reduced and the inside will look stark, the number they provide for will not be.

McQuiston-Keil said the request for deliveries went up and the need is great this year so they expect to be very busy on Thursday.

"Our community needs to know that we are still there for them," said McQuiston-Keil. "I know right now with social distancing, our elderly folks have had very little contact, if any, with people outside of where they are at."

The food and meal prep is fully funded by the community which is why McQuiston-Keil says they feel so strongly that they are there for the community.

All the food will be distributed on Thanksgiving Day. They are no longer taking volunteers or requests but if you didn't put your request in time, you can go to the La Crosse Center for curbside pick-up on Thanksgiving Day. Community members can visit in their cars or they can walk-up.

They are asking volunteers working inside the La Crosse Center to park in the Riverside Parking garage across from the center when they arrive.

If anyone would like to make a donation they can make it to the LCTD P.O. Box 662, La Crosse, WI, 54601.