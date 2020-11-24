The Weeknd criticizes Grammys over nominations snub

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Weeknd angrily slammed the Grammys, calling the collective “corrupt” after the pop star received zero nominations despite having multiple hits this year. The three-time Grammy winner criticized the Recording Academy on Tuesday after he was severely snubbed after having one of the year’s biggest albums with “After Hours” and being tapped as the Super Bowl halftime headline performer. He also topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart with “Blinding Lights” and “Heartless.” Justin Bieber earned four nominations, but the singer took aim at the Grammys for wrongly viewing his album “Changes” as a pop album, rather than an R&B project. The Recording Academy didn’t immediately comment on the artists’ criticism.