Tools for Schools’ reading with technology

SPARTA, Wis. (WXOW)- This month's Tools for Schools Award goes to a Sparta teacher hoping to help students learn to read with the latest technology.

Lori Lazzari teaches 2nd grade at St. Patrick's Catholic School in Sparta. Her students will soon be able to switch from paperback books to tablets. That's thanks to a $750 check presented to her this morning. Lori said she hopes to use the money to purchase Kindle Fires and e-books for her students.

"When I was doing some research we were reading about having to quarantine books for a few days after the child has read the book. So I thought what way can we make this a little easier for the child and for the teacher. So I thought Kindles, Kindles, it would be amazing to do that," Said Lazzari.

The grant funding is thanks to WXOW, Brenengen Auto, Dependable Solutions and River Bank. Teachers can always apply by going to the Tools for Schools page by clicking here.