Trump skips turkey jokes, gives thanks for COVID-19 vaccines

WASHINGTON (AP) — Nostalgia was in and jokes were out as President Donald Trump offered a reprieve to a pair of meaty turkeys as part of the traditional turkey pardon ceremony at the White House.

The National Turkey Federation presented two birds, named Corn and Cob. Corn was declared the national Thanksgiving turkey, though both will retire to a new home on the campus of Iowa State University.

It’s not the first time the typically light-hearted turkey pardon ceremony has taken place in a tense time for the nation.

This time, the ceremony came amid a global pandemic and as Trump refuses to concede he lost his reelection bid. Trump used last year’s pardon to make jokes about the impeachment process.