UK telecom companies face big fines under new security law

LONDON (AP) — British telecom companies face hefty fines if they don’t comply with strict new security rules under a new law proposed to Parliament on Tuesday. The new law will be used to block high-risk networking equipment suppliers like China’s Huawei. The bill tightens security requirements for new high speed 5G wireless and fiber optic networks. It paves the way for the U.K. government to formalize into law Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s decision in July prohibiting Huawei from building Britain’s 5G mobile phone networks because of security concerns, which was a reversal of an earlier plan to give the company a limited role.