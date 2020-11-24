US charities raise millions in wake of Beirut port blast

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — American charities are working to gather and ultimately airlift critical medicine, personal protective equipment and supplies to Lebanon. The blast at Beirut’s port killed nearly 200 people, wounded more than 6,000 and caused billions of dollars in damage. The Michigan-based Lebanon Relief Project and its partners have sent millions of dollars’ worth of medicine, personal protective equipment and supplies to Beirut. Manal Saab, a Lebanese American who founded the charity with her daughter, says their work is far from over. “We’re not going to stop,” she said. “Because if we don’t (help), who will?”