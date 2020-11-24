White House still planning holiday parties, despite warnings

WASHINGTON (AP) — All those warnings from public health officials begging Americans to limit gatherings this holiday season amid a surge in coronavirus cases aren’t stopping the White House from planning a host of festivities and holiday parties in the midst of a pandemic. Monday’s delivery of an 18-and-a-half-foot tall Fraser Fir by horse-drawn carriage signaled the kickoff of the usual array of White House holiday events that will include the annual turkey pardon and Christmas and Hanukkah events. A spokesperson for first lady Melania Trump says that “attending the parties will be a very personal choice” and that precautions will be taken to provide “the safest environment possible.”