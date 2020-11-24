Winona women giving away thousands of masks

WINONA, MN. (WXOW) - A Winona woman is doing her part to give back to the community during the pandemic by making and giving away free masks.

Jackie Larson decided to use her free time at home to create custom masks.

She says she has made over 5,000 masks to give away. Anyone can request a free, handmade mask, and when they are completed, Larson leaves them on her fence for people to pick up in a contact-free way.

She says it's the least she could do to help her community in a time of need. She says it is a humbling feeling to see someone take one of her masks. "It makes me happy, and I can see they are really grateful. It helps them a lot, it makes them feel better. It gives them some variety, too. Some disposable masks are not that comfortable. These are a lot more comfortable and you can wash them and reuse them, so people really like them."

Larson's home is located at the corner of Fouth and Sioux streets in Winona. Masks are displayed on the fence in her yard and are available for anyone to grab when needed.

Those interested in ordering masks may message Larson on Facebook or email her at gardenlover51@gmail.com.