Wolves finalize deal with Knicks for veteran forward Davis

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Timberwolves have acquired veteran forward Ed Davis from the New York Knicks for Jacob Evans III, Omari Spellman and a 2026 second-round draft pick. The 31-year-old Davis has played in 668 regular-season games, with 96 starts, for six NBA teams. The 6-foot-9 Davis was drafted with the 13th overall pick in 2010 by the Toronto Raptors. He’ll help fill an opening at power forward created by the departure of James Johnson.