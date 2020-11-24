WXOW Weekend Anchor/MMJ

WXOW News19 is looking for a talented journalist who can produce and anchor our two weekend newscasts and be our lead reporter three days a week.

This is not an entry-level position. You’ll oversee our newsroom on the weekends; deciding coverage, updating our website and social media platforms, as well as producing and anchoring the evening newscasts.

We need someone who has great news judgment, good on-air skills and leadership ability. The ideal candidate is an experienced journalist who can do it all and thrives in a leadership role. You’ll work closely with producers and reporters to develop content for multiple newscasts, as well as our web, mobile, and social platforms. Previous anchoring experience is preferred. Familiarity with Avid, iNews and Wisconsin news is a plus.

If you have at least one year of newsroom experience, send your resume and video link to: sdwyer@wxow.com

Sean Dwyer

News Director

WXOW TV is an EOE-M/F/D/V